BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was in disbelief after he spotted his truck in a News 4 story showing thieves burglarizing a Brentwood business.
Edward Carrette said his truck was stolen from outside his Dogtown home just hours before it was used Monday morning to ransack the luxury resale shop, The Vault. The robbery was caught on surveillance video.
"It was really strange watching my own car commit crimes," said Carrette. “She is apparently living a life of crime now and I feel really bad.”
Carrette said he definitely locked his truck the night before it was stolen.
“Secured. I had both sets of keys and I’m very intent about locking the car," said Carrette. “There was no glass. Nothing was missing. It was just simply gone.”
According to a study by CarInsurance.com, trucks were the most commonly stolen vehicle in Missouri in 2018. The types of trucks include:
- Ford Pickup (Full Size)
- Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)
- Dodge Pickup (Full Size)
In Illinois, the most commonly stolen vehicle in 2018 was a Chevrolet Impala.
Joe Barbaglia with Southwest Auto Parts said trucks are likely enticing to thieves because the parts can generate a lot of money for resale. He said the tailgate can be removed quickly and be easily sold for $500.
“If they steal a truck they can go through a wall, through a gate. They could go through a building with them and it’s easier to steal the next thing you want to steal," said Barbaglia.
Carrette said he has to wait two weeks to see if his car is found before his insurance company will help him. He just hopes he doesn't find out his truck was used in any other crimes.
