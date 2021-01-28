EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is facing charges after a body was found near the Poplar Street Bridge earlier this month, police say.
On Jan. 13, police in East St. Louis found the body of Charles Braxton, of Florissant, at 6th Street and Trendley Avenue. According to police, the 57-year-old was killed in the 2900 block of Michigan 10 days before his body was found.
Neighbors of Braxton in Florissant had reported him missing on Jan. 3, police said.
When St. Louis detectives were notified the homicide took place in their jurisdiction, they took over the investigation. According to the probable cause statement, Lamont E. Johnson, 51, fatally shot Braxton, when Braxton showed up at Johnson's home to collect rent.
Johnson was paying rent to Braxton for the home on Michigan Avenue, which belonged to a recently dead relative. The two argued over rent and then the dispute became physical and Johnson shot Braxton, authorities said. Johnson admitted that he wrapped the Braxton's body in a rug, drove the body to East St. Louis and hid it under the bridge.
A search of Johnson's home revealed a single bullet embedded in the window frame of a bedroom.
Warrants against Johnson will be applied for charging him with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering evidence, police said.
