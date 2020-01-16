ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison for robbing the Richmond Heights Post Office at gunpoint and assaulting a postal employee.
Dywane Upchurch went into the post office on Big Bend Boulevard armed with a pistol and forced both employees into a restroom, according to court documents. Then Upchurch stole $8,800 from the cash register.
The robbery happened on Dec. 6, 2018. Upchurch was arrested by U.S. Postal Inspectors on Jan. 17, 2019. A gun was recovered from his home on Blakemore Place in St. Louis.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with committing a robbery.
Upchurch was sentenced in federal court before U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.