St. Louis (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison Wednesday for possession of child pornography.
Rodney Grant Sullivan, 55, was sentenced after investigators reportedly found child pornography images on his cell phone.
The investigation began after a person complained about having seen Sullivan looking at the images.
Sometime later, St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force officers assisted in locating Sullivan at his employer’s address in Crestwood, Missouri. At that time, Sullivan had a different cell phone with him and allowed the law enforcement officers to examine it. The officers found additional child pornography images on that phone. Some of the images depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Sullivan, who was previously convicted in 2011 of two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child, was indicted in federal court on September 12, 2018.
On May 14, 2019, he pleaded guilty to possessing at least 450 images of child pornography on his cell phone between April 1, 2017, and May 4, 2018.
He was sentenced to 10 years.
