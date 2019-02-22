ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man is facing 15 years in prison for shooting at a police officer in 2015.
Walter Saddler, then 23, fled from officers when he saw their vehicle in the 4300 block of College on November 22.
He ran down an alley and into the back yard of a home, and the officer and police sergeant pursuing him said they saw a firearm on his person during the chase.
When Saddler tried to run down a gangway and found it blocked, he turned and had a physical confrontation with the officer. As the officer tried to get control of Saddler’s gun, Saddler fired, hitting the officer in the shoulder/neck area.
Saddler then ran through the ally and the officer fired multiple shots at him, missing him.
The sergeant continued the chase, and with the help of the officer was able to apprehend Saddler.
The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers later found Saddler’s gun had been reported stolen a month prior.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years for assault on a law enforcement officer, three years for armed criminal action, four years for unlawful use of a weapon and four years for resisting arrest. The sentences will be served concurrently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.