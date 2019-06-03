ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 20-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to 150 months in prison Monday for his role in a string of carjackings dating back to 2016.
Asean Mitchell was convicted of three counts of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence.
According to court documents, on November 20, 2016, Mitchell and his accomplice Travion Brown carjacked a man in downtown St. Louis Near North 11th Street and St. Charles Street.
Police say Mitchell and Brown approached the victim and Brown pulled a gun and ordered the victim out of the car.
The victim complied and the pair drove away in the car.
Prosecutors say on November 22 of that year, Mitchell, Brown, and a third accomplice attempted another carjacking in downtown St. Louis.
The victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 10th Street and Market Street when the three approached the vehicle. One of the carjackers tapped on the vehicle’s window with a gun, but the light turned green and the victim drove away.
Having failed, Mitchell, Brown, and the third man then approached another victim seated stopped at the intersection of Olive Street and 11th Street.
The victim waived the three men away from the vehicle and attempted to drive away when the light turned green.
However brown shot the victim in the head. The three carjackers fled from the area. The victim survived.
Brown was sentenced on May 4, 2018 to 300 months in prison for his role in the armed carjackings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.