GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 28-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced to over 60 years behind bars in connection to a Granite City murder last year.
A jury found Kadeem Noland, 28, of St. Louis, guilty for the murder of 36-year-old Jason Thomas. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison Monday. Police found Thomas shot and killed in a home in the 2200 block of Benton Street just before midnight on Jan. 9, 2020.
The Granite City Police Department said their investigation led them to the a hotel in St. Louis City, where they arrested Noland and Kristine Mills, 34, of Granite City. In June of 2020, Mills pled guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison.
“This violent criminal came from St. Louis to Granite City to commit this terrible crime, and he will be serving this sentence until he is in his 90s thanks to our Madison County criminal justice system,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Due to the strong sentence handed down today, he will no longer be a threat to the public.”
A motive in this case has not been released.
