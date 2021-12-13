ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man sentenced to 241 years will be released from prison next year after being granted parole, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri announced.
On December 12, 1995, Bobby Bostic, 16, and Donald Huston, 18, robbed a group of people delivering Christmas presents to the needy. They fired shots at the group, grazing one of the victims. Then they went on and carjacked a woman. The crime spree would ultimately land Bostic behind bars for 241 years.
Huston took a plea deal for 30 years.
Judge Evelyn Baker stacked Bostic’s 17 charges consecutively. Initally, he wouldn't be eligible for parole until 2091.
At the sentencing, she told the teenager “You’re gonna have to live with your choice, and you’re gonna die with your choice because, Bobby Bostic, you will die in the Department of Corrections.”
But now she believes he deserves a chance at parole.
“He was just a child when I sentenced him but I treated him like he was a full grown adult,” said Baker, who is now retired.
That is the key behind a bill filed by State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon).
“This is a common sense issue when you have Republicans and Democrats from all over the state getting on board to request this man get his liberty granted back to him,” said Schroer.
The bill calls for a juvenile who was sentenced to a term of imprisonment for life with or without parole may submit to the parole board after serving fifteen years. That law went into effect in August 2021.
Schroer said he has spoken with Gov. Mike Parson about the case, advocating Bostic is a good candidate for clemency. A spokesperson for Parson’s office said they are evaluating thousands of petitions.
Bostic has received several degrees while behind bars, written books and hopes to one day mentor other young people.
“241 years is unheard of, it was unheard of back them, individuals who were guilty of murder are back out on the street, this is a gentleman who has been rehabilitated,” said Schroer.
As Bostic waits to be released, he will complete courses to ease his re-entry to society.
