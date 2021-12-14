St. Louis man sentenced to 11 years on gun, drug charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Denzel Houston was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday afternoon by District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig.
On July 25, 2019, St. Louis Metropolitan Police found a silver Nissan with bullet holes in the hood outside of the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex. Police said they saw Houston run from the car when he saw their cruisers.
After searching the Nissan, officers reportedly found a gun and drugs. Houston previously pleaded guilty to drug possession and firearm possession charges.
Then, on Sept. 10, 2019, Houston got into a car and hit a police vehicle in the 8500 block of Katherine Ave., according to court documents. When he was arrested and searched, officers reportedly found more illegal drugs and another gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.