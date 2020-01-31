MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was sentenced to over nine years in prison after a Maplewood Steak ‘n Shake was robbed at gunpoint in 2018.
Frank Brothers, 30, allegedly entered the restaurant, pointed a gun at the manager and forced her to floor before demanding she open the safe on October 24, 2018. The manager then reportedly handed money from the safe to Brothers, who then drove away from the area.
“This conviction is another shining example of the fantastic working relationship between municipalities like Maplewood, the outstanding men and women of the FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s Office”, said Lieutenant John LeClerc, Maplewood Police Department.
Brothers was sentenced to 114 months in prison.
