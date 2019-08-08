ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man has been handed down his sentence after pleading guilty to two armed carjackings.
Malachiah Williams, 23, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for the two carjackings that took place at the end of July 2018. In one instance, he was reportedly armed with a semi-automatic gun when he carjacked a man in the 5500 block of Cote. In the other crime, he pointed a gun at a woman and her 4-year-old daughter as they were sitting in their vehicle in the 5400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and then stole their vehicle, according to court records.
In May 2019, he pleaded guilty to the carjackings and brandishing a firearm.
The St. Louis Police Department was credited as the agency who investigated the case.
