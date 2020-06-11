ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man says he was robbed by one of the man charged in the looting that led to the killing of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.
Logan Allgood said he posted his cellphone for sale on Facebook Marketplace in March. Allgood took a screenshot of the man who contacted him about buying the phone. The profile name was “Big Three Mezzy.”
“Didn’t seem like a name someone would have and I should have thought of that, looking back now,” Allgood said.
To make the sale, Allgood met the man at the Save A Lot on South Jefferson near I-44.
“We stood there for about 10 minutes,” Allgood said. “He said he wanted to check out the phone to make sure everything was okay. At a certain point, I kind of glanced over to the left and he just ran away down the alley.”
Allgood said he called police and filed a report on his stolen phone.
Fast forward three months later and Allgood said he saw the man who took his phone in a mugshot. He was one of the men charged in the death of David Dorn, Stephan Cannon.
“Immediately my jaw dropped to the floor because it is the same person who stole my phone and sort of sent me through a wave of emotions,” Allgood said. “I’m still kind of processing some of that.”
Allgood said he called police right after seeing Cannon's mugshot and making the connection, but he said the initial police report on the stolen phone had inaccuracies.
“That police report a lot of the information was incorrect,” Allgood said. “They had his name incorrect, they did not have the photos attached to the file and they even had the incident's location incorrect in the police report, so that was really upsetting for me.”
Cannon has not been charged in the theft but court documents show he was charged with stealing in a case from February where he met with a person to buy an XBOX, and police accuse him of using counterfeit cash.
He was released from jail on February 26th. Allgood’s incident happened on March 15h.
News 4 asked St. Louis police about Allgood’s claims of incorrect information in the police report and if Cannon is a suspect in the theft. They sent us a statement saying, "the victim would need to contact the detective handling this case for this ongoing investigation."
Allgood said he has done that, and he wants police to be diligent in every report that they take.
