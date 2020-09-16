ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Brandon Taylor said burglars sent a barrage of bullets at him after catching them breaking into his car Saturday morning.
“These people get a chance to shoot, with no remorse,” he said.
Taylor said his dog heard something outside and he looked out to see two men trying to break into his car.
“I raised the windows up and was getting ready to tell them to get up out my vehicle,” Taylor said.
When he did that he said one of the men started firing.
Taylor said St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded quickly to the scene. They took a report and retrieved several shell casings.
Taylor ultimately believes the city has a bigger crime problem to focus on.
“When it comes down to crime I wish we had more security,” he said.
His street Bartmer Avenue is a four minute drive from million dollar homes in the Central West End.
“We pay taxes on the westside, we pay taxes on the other side, but then that side over there they get way more policing than we get over here so I want to know how that’s actually fair?” he asked.
Taylor says he sent Mayor Lyda Krewson a letter about his concerns regarding crime. News 4 reached out to her office for a comment and a spokesperson said they want to look further into this incident before commenting.
St. Louis police said they are actively investigating this case.
