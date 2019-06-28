ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With help from the community, a St. Louis man is using cars to empower kids.
'Rides N’ School Supplies' is a community effort to motivate and inspire kids started by Derrick Walker’s own love of cars and motorcycles.
Walker says a lot of kids in North City sadly see crime tape, police lights and hear gunshots too much, and he wants to change that view.
On August 3, Walker is bringing St. Louis' finest motorcycle and car enthusiasts to promote positivity.
“I want to work together for my community to show these kids we’re here and we support them,” said Walker.
Walker says he hopes to show every young person that comes that getting the latest motorcycle and greatest car is easy by getting an education and having a career.
“We want to change the landscape,” he said. “We want to change the perspective of the inner city. We want to show them there is togetherness, peace, support and motivation.”
Walker plans to fill the YMCA parking lot in O’Fallon Park with 250 cars and motorcycles. Currently, there are 50 registered.
Walker says the St. Louis City Fire Department will be there and several other city leaders are supporting the event.
He’s giving away 500 backpacks and supplies to kids who attend, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given as scholarships split between one at risk youth and one St. Louis Public School Teacher.
“I want these kids to leave feeling motivated and inspired by people who look like them,” Walker said.
The event is August 3 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’d like to help or donate CLICK HERE.
