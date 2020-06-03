SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in stealing over 30 guns after breaking into a South County pawn shop early Sunday morning.
19-year-old Devante Coffie, of Valley Park, was charged by a federal complaint with stealing 32 handguns and two long guns at the Southside Pawn Shop. 32 were semi-automatic handguns and two were semi-automatic rifles.
According to the criminal complaint, Coffie and another individual entered the Southside Pawn Shop at 8101 Gravois through the second story window after climbing onto the roof of a parked minivan. The two individuals broke the glass of a window in order to get into the pawnshop.
While inside the shop, Coffie and the other individual fired their guns into multiple glass cases in order to get access to the firearms inside.
Investigators identified him after monitoring Facebook. According to investigators, he was trying to sell the firearms online and a video posted on social media showed Coffie’s hands had multiple bandages on them. Coffie cut himself on the broken glass of the window that had been used to enter the building, prosecutors believe.
At the time of his arrest, Coffie had one of the stolen firearms in his possession. If convicted, Coffie faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
He will appear in court on June 4 for his initial appearance.
