FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to using at least $56,000 worth of drug money to make a big purchase.
Ra Tem Jones, 40, of St. Louis, admitted that he agreed to distribute over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and five kilograms of cocaine on both sides of the river in East St. Louis and St. Louis from 2014 to 2016, according to United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.
Jones also reportedly confessed to using $56,000 of drug money to purchase himself a 2014 Land Rover from a local Missouri dealership.
Overall, authorities said he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and two counts of illegal monetary transactions. His sentencing is set for May 29, and could leave him with anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.
In addition to Jones, two others were charged as well in January 2018. Authorities said Eutimo Hector-Fernandez-Cavazos pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy as well as interstate travel in aid of racketeering.
The second man charged was Joe Guadalupe Caballero and, according to authorities, he pleaded guilty to the same charges as Cavazos.
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force collected evidence in the this case while being supported by numerous other agencies with the investigation.
