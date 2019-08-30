ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A second suspect has plead guilty in the shooting of a St. Louis police officer in 2017.
27-year-old Johnzell Moorehead Jr. plead guilty to the crime. His sentencing is December 6.
Police later arrested Daryaun Wines, 24. Wines pleaded guilty and was also charged with armed criminal action and assault.
The officer was shot after following the vehicle he loaned to a family member in south St. Louis early on October 12.
The officer said he loaned his vehicle to a family member several days before the shooting but it was not returned to him. When another officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Alberta and South Grand, the officer was notified. The officer then began following it north on Iowa.
When the officer reached the intersection of Iowa and Miami around 1:30 a.m., at least two suspects fired shots at him, according to police. After being struck in the shoulder, the officer went to the area of Cherokee and South Jefferson, where an “aid call” was broadcast.
Outside the hospital, Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said the 54-year-old officer is a detective with 25 years’ experience on the force. The officer was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
The officer was in his department-issued vehicle at the time of the shooting.
“He [the officer] did not fire any shots. He did not shoot his weapon at all,” said O’Toole.
The officer's car was recovered.