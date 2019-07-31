ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to two years in prison for helping to dump the body of a woman on the side of a highway in 2017 after she died mysteriously in his home.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Timothy Janis was sentenced last week for abandoning the corpse of 26-year-old Kierstin Whitcher, of Waterloo.
Janis' wife, 38-year-old Joni Janis, is awaiting trial on identical charges after detailing in a diary how a tenant moved out after police searched her home, leaving behind an unconscious woman. Janis wrote that the tenant assured her that the woman would wake up.
But she added that when someone realized the woman was dead, she made the decision to load the body in a car and drop it off along a highway.
