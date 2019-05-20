ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday to a scheme in which he filed false tax returns in order claim refund money from the IRS.
30-year-old Tyron Kemp, who moved back to St. Louis in 2013, admitted to filing 37 fake tax returns with the IRS from 2013 to 2015.
Kemp, who lived his teenage years in Tucson, filed the fake returns using the names and personal information of people who knew there.
He reportedly prepared and submitted W-2 forms falsely showing wages and withheld taxes in amounts specifically designed to trigger refunds.
He often showed APAC Customer Services, Inc., one of his former employers in Tucson, as the employer business on those false W-2 forms.
He filed most of the returns from a location in the 3000 block of Delmar in St. Louis.
In total, the fake returns claimed $155,775, of which the IRS paid out $54,390.
Kemp pled guilty to two false claim charges, one for $5,277.20 and the other for $5,044. Both claims were filed under names of people who knew from Tucson, and both had W-2s falsely listing APAC Customer Services as the employer.
Kemp will be sentenced in September. The maximum sentence is 10 years and $500,000 in fines.
