St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 armed robberies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday of committing multiple armed robberies in 2019.
DeAngelo Winston pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. His sentencing was set for April 7, 2022.
The plea agreement states that Winston pointed a revolver at a clerk and stole money and iPhones from the Boost Mobile at 3956 S. Broadway on June 21, 2019. Then, on Aug. 13, 2019 he reportedly stole money and phones from the Boost Mobile at 2253 S. Grand Avenue.
