ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Michael Wall did what many dog owners have done in the early morning hours Friday.
“We just went out to get some late night food,” Wall said. “I took my dog because he loves to go on car rides.”
Wall said he was driving his truck northbound on Kingshighway around 12:30 a.m. when he was approaching the intersection of Fyler. That's when he said a red Chevy Impala hit him from behind.
“When he hit me doing 90, he sent my truck airborne and then I rolled which ejected Tank out of the passenger side which ultimately took his life,” said Wall.
Wall’s one-and-half-year-old dog Tank was found on the pavement. Animal Control took him to an animal hospital where Wall said he had to put him down because his injuries were so extreme.
“He broke his legs, his pelvis, his spine and ruptured his bladder,” said Wall. “He was a very active dog and there wasn’t much of a quality of life after that. I didn’t want him to be in pain any more.”
Witnesses described the driver of the car as a white man, with a cropped haircut, driving a red Chevy Impala. The vehicle would likely have front end damage. Wall said it was possibly a four-door sedan.
Wall wants to bring attention to the reckless driving happening in St. Louis and how there is zero accountability.
“No injuries compare to the loss of my dog. I don’t care about my truck that’s been totaled. I just want this guy brought into the spotlight, I want justice,” Wall said.
Wall said he was shocked through this process to learn that his dog is considered property damage. He’s hopeful one day maybe this law will be changed.
“He’s not considered a living entity. He’s not considered a member of my family on paper,” said Wall. "He’s just personal property damage which thwarts the way the case is handled."
Anyone with information can contact St. Louis City Police.
St. Louis Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.