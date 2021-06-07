ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was sentenced to prison after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

David M. Foston pleaded guilty to the one count in February. He was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison.

The 49-year-old was indicted with 14 others in May 2019 for conspiring to distribute more than 25 kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilograms of heroin, and three kilograms of fentanyl. According to charging documents, the drugs were transported by tractor-trailers and cars built with special concealed compartments from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida with intent to be sold in the St. Louis area.

Investigators said the drugs were taken and off-loaded at a home in Spanish Lake and then sold throughout St. Louis.