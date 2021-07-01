ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alzheimer's disease affects a lot of our loved ones and most of the patients are typically elderly. However, it's impacting a St. Louis man at a young age.
Kevin Goeke is only 58 and has been suffering from memory issues since his early 50s. He and his wife, Kim Houska, are hoping a new medical breakthrough could slow down the decline. A newly FDA approved Alzheimer's treatment may be a game changer.
The couple is quickly learning qualifying for the treatment is not so simple. Goeke and Houska started seeing Dr. David Carr and social worker Megan Herman at Washington University since April 2020. Carr specializes in Alzheimer's and other memory loss and confusion conditions.
When they go in to see the pair, Goeke and Houska each spend time separately with Carr and Herman. Goeke goes through a series of cognitive and physical tests, while Houska recalls changes in Goeke's memory and daily life.
"It's not as good as we'd like it to be, but that's why we're here to try and work on it and try to stabilize it, or try and improve it," Carr said.
One way to do that could be Aduhelm, the newest Alzheimer's infusion treatment approved by the FDA in June 2020. Wash U is working to get the treatment and Goeke could be the first in the St. Louis region to get it.
"It's a new class of drug we call the biologicals. It's a monoclonal antibody, and it's given by IV infusion," Carr said.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is frequently used in COVID-19 treatments. However, in the neurological sense, the monoclonal antibodies attack plaques in the brain where Alzheimer's disease lives.
There's a lot of controversy over the treatment itself and the FDA's approval. "You should be aware there are some doctors who don't believe, and some at Wash U, that there was enough data to warrant approval," Carr said.
The other concerns lie in cost and potential side effects. For a year of monthly treatments, it's estimated this could cost about $56,000. The treatment isn't covered by insurance yet.
The Alzheimer's Association tells News 4 they're working diligently with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as well as independent insurance groups to make the treatment more affordable.
As for side effects, research shows 30 to 40 percent of people can get swelling in the brain or microhemorrhages. Causing folks to do constant surveillance with MRI's and other types of scans.
For now, Goeke will undergo more tests and scans to determine over the next few months if he could be eligible.
"It's an exciting time. We just have to be cautious on not over-selling and we when we get to prescribing, make sure it's for the right person and there's not a high risk of side effects," Carr said.
Wash U doctors tell News 4 it could be months until they even get the treatment.
