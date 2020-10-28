ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Everyone who's ever bet on sports has a story about a bad beat. Everything seemed to be going right, and the money seemed to be in the bank. Then, at the last second, or through some improbable twist of fate, their fortunes reversed in heartbreaking fashion.
This week, 41-year-old Robert Huntze found himself at the center of one of the baddest bad beat stories ever told.
The Brentwood Forest native was playing daily fantasy in a DraftKings contest where the top prize was $1 million. Heading into Monday night, he had a chance at the top spot, and had started both the Bears' and Rams' defenses, who were playing each other.
Things looked good for Huntze, but he had been burned before.
"You're never fully there. I've played some of these big ones and it comes down to the wire," he said. "Every catch, every sack- or non sack- can set you back from first to 300th."
But things kept breaking the right way, and when the dust settled on a 24-10 Rams win over the Bears Monday night, Huntze was in first place out of more than 175,000 entries.
There on his computer screen was the ultimate congratulations: a $1 million prize. Huntze, an insurance agent in the St. Louis region, made sure to take his time.
"I waited a minute. Stat corrections got me in the past," he said. "I gave it time. I wasn't texting anybody. Finally I called my best friend, I went out and called my parents. I told them they were going to get some money, which they were happy about."
But while those calls were taking place, the statisticians were re-examining a particular play.
With almost no time left in the game, Rams quarterback Jared Goff took a snap and faked a handoff, then ran the opposite direction on a bootleg. The Bears sniffed it out, and tackled Goff for a three yard loss.
It was originally credited as a sack, but the official scorers determined that because the wide receivers were blocking on the play, Goff's ill-fated scamper was a designed run, and therefore not a sack.
While that may seem like an inconsequential distinction, sacks are scored differently, and losing those points dropped Huntze out of first place.
He returned to his computer to find himself no longer in first, but tied for sixth. He hadn't fully processed it yet, but Huntze had just lost roughly $997,000 thanks to a scoring adjustment.
"[I thought] Okay, so I win $100,000, or $50,000, or some money. That's alright," he said. "I go down the list: $3,000, tied for sixth. At that point, it was disbelief. I [went outside and] let out a guttural scream and then came back inside. I might have hit the door. I paced for a while, then tried to figure out what was going on."
There was nothing left for Huntze to do but to hit redial on his most recent calls and tell them about the bad beat.
According to ESPN, after Huntze's team was bumped from first place, five teams ended up tied atop the leaderboard and split the first-place money. Had the sack stood as originally scored, he would have been in first place alone.
"I guess the good thing is that I never mentally deposited that money. So I didn't get to that point where I'm buying a boat or going on a trip," he said. "It got taken away, and it was a bad deal, but it's okay. I'm alive."
Huntze is an avid daily fantasy player, and had been bitten by scoring adjustments in the past- though never to this degree.
But even with the brutal reversal of fortune, his determination was unwavering heading into Week 8 of the NFL season.
"I'm going to play Thursday," he said. "I'm going to win it this time."
