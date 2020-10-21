(KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man lived in a tree in Illinois for three days to raise awareness about climate change, and he captured every moment on camera.
Travis Cox says he spent the last several years running his own marketing business, but was forced to close due to COVID-19.
He started a YouTube Channel all about the impact of climate change. He says spending 72 straight hours in an ash tree would be as uncomfortable as you could imagine.
"There were these pesky little bugs that jumped up and bit me the entire day, swarmed me. I counted that I had 39 bites on my right hand alone, so that was the roughest part," he said.
His YouTube Channel is called "Climate Change Cheddar," and he plans to teach people about climate change and give customer reviews about green products.
"I'm trying to talk about climate change in a way that brings some levity to the issue, that brings some light heartedness to the issue because it's such a heavy topic that it scares some people away," he said.
He is hoping to gain subscribers and says he will donate half of any money he makes to climate change relief efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.