ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man laid off last April as a result of the pandemic is turning a negative into a positive, becoming an entrepreneur and raising millions in crowdfunding.
Conor Lewis worked in marketing before the pandemic hit. Shortly after businesses began closing down and cutting back, Lewis found himself without a job.
"I found myself out of a job with a pregnant wife and a two-year-old running around the house," he said. "So I sold my car and was kind of wondering what to do, I had some severance money from my job, took that and ultimately brought this idea of FORT to life."
Lewis said during his time at home while searching for a new job, he found his passion for another corporate job was lacking. Instead, he set out to solve a problem he considered while playing with his daughter.
“I just randomly one day thought there had to be a better way to do this, so I jotted down in my phone really quickly 'magnetic pillow fort', thinking magnets or Velcro or something to hold it up instead of tenting blankets over the back of a chair," he said.
After being laid off in April, he had the idea for FORT in June, started the company in July and had a product designed by August.
FORT consists of 12 pieces of foam children's furniture that can be used to create multiple designs. Each piece of foam has a set of magnets in it, allowing the pieces to stick together. The magnets can also be flipped to ensure maximum magnet polarity.
Lewis then took his business to Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform for start ups. It allows "backers" to invest in a product idea, ultimately receiving the product at a discounted rate. “I felt my story, a Midwestern dad who lost his job and build a kids product for his kids, I hoped it would resonate with people and ultimately it did," Lewis said.
In the first several hours, the campaign raised about $2 million and continues to climb. To date, FORT has raised $2.8 million. It's one of the largest campaigns for a child's toy in Kickstarter's history. Lewis said because of the success on Kickstarter, he has been able to make connections that are allowing him to move his manufacturing to the United States. He's currently manufacturing in China.
Lewis said in doing so he'll be able to drastically lower the price. Right now, FORT is available on Kickstarter for $279 and $399 retail. "It's been received really well online," Lewis said. "We get pictures of people's couch cushions and blankets all over the floor, which is the problem we're trying to solve."
At the same time, Lewis said some people feel FORT is too expensive, at least for the time being. "There's a lot of people who say it's too expensive and they'd never use it, so it's been an interesting challenge to balance the love and the hate but overall it's been positive."
Customers can also purchase accessories, such as a magnetic blanket, magnetic light and carrying strap for FORT. Lewis said he hopes to launch the business online in May and begin filling thousands of orders from Kickstarter. By the end of 2021 he plans to have everything up and running.
