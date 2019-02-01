ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 30-year-old man was killed during an early morning crash in St. Louis County.
DeMarco Adams, of St. Louis, was killed when his Hyundai Elantra hit a utility pole on the side of westbound Interstate 270 east of Interstate 170 around 1:40 a.m. Friday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Adams was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
