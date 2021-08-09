WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 34-year-old from St. Louis died in a Sunday afternoon crash in Washington County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a motorcycle crashed head-on into a truck on Missouri Route 8 west of Folsom Road around 2:15 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, Shane Gamble, was ejected in the collision, his motorcycle then caught on fire. The truck went off the road and hit an embankment.
Gamble was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver of the truck did not suffer serious injuries.
