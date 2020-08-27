JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was killed in a late-night motorcycle crash Wednesday.
Alex Maloy was driving on Highway 141 in Jefferson County when he lost control of his 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 and was ejected at Fielder Lane around 10:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Police said the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.