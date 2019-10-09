JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man died after his truck hit a concrete barrier in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Real was driving a 2005 Sterling Heavy Tire Truck when it went off the right side of northbound US 67 north of Buck Creek Road just before 2:30 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Real overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to then go to the left side of the roadway and hit a concrete median barrier.
Three vehicles were hit by debris while passing by the crash area.
Real, 43, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Real was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Lanes of the roadway were closed while investigators were on the scene. MoDOT said they were sending engineers to assess damage to the road.
