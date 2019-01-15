KEY LARGO, Fl (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was arrested in Florida after allegedly leading police on a chase in a golf cart and attacking a paramedic.
Parks Thornton Terry was reportedly spotted weaving all over the road while driving a golf cart around 5 a.m. Monday on Anchor Drive in Upper Key Largo. When a deputy encountered him, Terry was allegedly swerving and running stop signs. He then started giving first respodners the thumbs up sign during the chase. The suspect then began putting up his middle finger while yelling obscenities at those who were chasing after him, while continuing to drive erratically, according to the Florida Keys Sheriff.
Terry reportedly then went into a home on South Harbor Drive. When a paramedic and deputy went to the door of the home, a woman answered and said the suspect was home so law enforcement had to leave him alone.
The paramedic then used a side door to enter the home and was allegedly attacked by Terry, who wrestled him to the ground. The deputy saw the incident through the glass and demanded Terry to stop.
The woman who originally answered the door refused to let deputy inside, at which time the deputy attempted to kick the door in but the woman held her body against it and kept it locked while Terry held his leg against the door, according to officials.
While the woman continued keeping the door locked, Terry allegedly charged at it while the deputy pulled his hand from the door to avoid getting cut by the broken glass.
The deputy then reportedly broke another door window using his baton while the woman continued keeping the door locked. The deputy then ran around and entered the home using the side door the paramedic had used.
The deputy and three public safety officers attempted to take the 32-year-old to the ground, during which the suspect continued attacking the paramedic, officials said. The deputy then used a Taser to shock Terry. The deputy and three other officers were able to get the suspect into custody.
While he was handcuffed on the floor, Terry began growling like a dog and rubbing his face in the broken glass, the deputy reported.
While trying to get Terry into a patrol car, the suspect allegedly continued fighting, kicking, yelling obscenities and claiming he had done nothing wrong as he was in his own house. The deputies then attempted to pick Terry up, but he would go limp whenever they attempted to move him, according to the sheriff’s department.
Once Terry was inside the patrol car, he reportedly refused to put on shoes. Deputies reported the car was then filled with the smell of alcohol that was coming from Terry. Officials said Terry continued yelling curses at the deputy but would then scream out to God for help.
Terry reportedly refused to submit to a breath test.
The suspect claimed his shoulder was dislocated during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and medically cleared before being taken to jail.
According to the Miami Herald, the incident took place at the "exclusive gated Ocean Reef Club."
Terry was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding, four counts of battery on an EMT/law enforcement officer, property damage causing $1,000 or more and resisting arrest with violence.
No serious injuries were reported during the incident.
