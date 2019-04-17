ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced four years in prison Wednesday after being convicted of racketeering and prostitution charges.
La’ron Clower, 29, recruited a 15-year-old and 22-year-old for the purposes of prostitution, according to court documents.
Clower prostituted them via advertisements placed on Backpage.com.
Federal authorities say he rented hotel rooms and communicated with victims and clients via the Internet and cell phones.
Clower would transport the victims from St. Louis County to a truck stop in Illinois to engage in sex acts.
Clower pled guilty in January to one count of Interstate Travel or Transportation with Intent to Promote Prostitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.