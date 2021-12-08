St. Louis man found shot to death in Madison

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was found shot to death in Madison, Illinois late Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue around 11:50 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found Andre Hutson, 38, dead.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the fatal shooting. Hours after the shooting, there were about 18 investigators working on the case. Anyone with information regarding Hutson’s death is encouraged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.
