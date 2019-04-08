ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old that was shot to death in a vacant lot Sunday afternoon.
Police said Armon Ballard was found in an empty alley in the 2000 block of E. Prairie in the College Hill neighborhood in North St. Louis City. He was found at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
The St. Louis Homicide Division was requested.
