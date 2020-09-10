ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man has been federally charged for intent to sell cocaine in St. Louis and for assaulting a law officer.
According to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Brian Lawrence, 33, pleaded guilty to his involvement in buying cocaine in Texas with the intent to distribute it in St. Louis. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.
Lawrence, according to court documents, was in El Paso, Texas in April 2019 making a deal to buy a kilogram of cocaine where undercover agents were posing as suppliers.
After Lawrence made his purchase, law enforcement officers arrested another buyer and attempted to arrest Lawrence but he tried to leave in his car. While speeding off, he drove directly at an agent. The agent then fired his gun at Lawrence's car, hitting the hood. Lawrence was eventually caught and arrested.
