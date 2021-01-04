ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Bel-Ridge, Mo. man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred just before closing time for bars along Main Street in St. Charles last weekend.
Marcell Foster, 26, is now facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
As bars were closing for the night, officers started doing foot patrols in the 200 block of North Main Street just before 11 p.m. While patrolling the area, one officer said he saw Foster shoot 32-year-old LaRico Martin from St. Louis twice in the parking lot of Lloyd and Harry's Bar.
Police said Foster immediately put the gun back into his waistband before trying to walk away. He was arrested and a gun was seized.
Martin was critically injured and taken to a local hospital. He died Saturday.
Foster confessed to officers that he shot Martin in the neck after the 32-year-old punched his nephew, police say. Foster was arrested in connection with shootings in St. Louis City in 2018 and 2020.
He is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.