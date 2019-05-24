ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is facing multiple charges following a late-April burglary in the Baden neighborhood.
On April 29, police were called to the 400 block of Christian after a 47-year-old man said he got into an argument with three men, during which the victim was hit in the head with gun.
Two of the suspects then stole jewelry and left the house in a white sedan. The third suspect took the keys from the victim’s Chrysler 300 and left the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
On May 24, authorities announced that 25-year-old Justin Wilson, of the 1600 block of Derhake, had been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action in relation to the crime.
