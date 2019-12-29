MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 33-year-old man is charged with manslaughter after investigators said his gun went off at a home in Moline Acres Saturday and a man was killed.
According to police, Hutson Grace Jr. went to the home of Michael Dillingham in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive Saturday with a gun, beer, and marijuana.
Grace Jr. then reportedly drank the beer and smoked weed while assembling his gun.
Once it was assembled he allegedly pointed it at Dillingham multiple times despite being repeatedly warned not to.
As he was putting a trigger lock on the gun, it went off, striking Dillingham in the head and killing him. He was 36.
Police say a witness saw the entire incident and Grace Jr. later admitted to what happened.
He was charged with first degree manslaughter and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
