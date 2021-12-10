ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Another St. Louis area man has been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Jonas Buxton, 25, was arrested Thursday in St. Charles and is charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
Buxton made his first court appearance in federal court Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Buxton, from St. Louis, was released pending a hearing set for Dec. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Buxton's arrest came a day before another St. Louis area man, Nicholas Reimler, was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 hours of community service for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The FBI received a tip on Jan. 31 through its National Threat Operations Center that Buxton was involved in the Jan. 6 riot and he may have been carrying an AR-15. The tipster was someone close to Buxton's family, according to an FBI report.
On Feb. 16, the FBI received another tip similar to the first one. The second tipster said that Buxton worked at a store in St. Charles. Once Buxton became aware the FBI announced arrests associated with the Capitol riot, Buxton quit his job and went into hiding, the tipster said.
The FBI determined through cell phone records that Buxton's location on Jan. 6, 2021 was consistent with the location of the Capitol Building, including inside the building. The FBI also verified a person who appears to be Buxton was inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 through multiple security cameras.
News 4 is following the charges against Buxton and will update this story when more information becomes available.
