CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man drowned in the Meramec River in Crawford County Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said 37-year-old Devon Mathews of St. Louis went under the water shortly after 3 p.m. and did not resurface.
The MSHP said it happened three miles upstream from Garrisons Canoe Resort rentals in Steelville. MSHP didn't release any additional information. It's unknown if Mathews was on a boat or not.
