CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 59-year-old St. Louis man died in a boating incident Saturday evening at the Lake of the Ozarks, authorities say.
Thomas Moore, 59, was on a Sea Doo craft, behind a family member’s boat. Missouri Highway Patrol says a family member noticed Moore’s craft was a drift with no rider. Moore was discovered face down in the water. He was wearing a life jacket.
The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.