ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 68-year-old from St. Louis died following a Monday evening crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 1997 Buick Riviera ran a red light at Red School Road and traveled in the path of a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage that was driving northbound on US 67. After the Mitsubishi crashed into the Buick, the Buick hit a 2020 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the stop sign on the westbound side of Red School Road. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m.
The driver of the Buick, Ernest Cannon, was pronounced dead at the hospital early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Two people inside of the Mitsubishi were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
