ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by another driver on Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The crash happened before 8:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Missouri 367 and Marquis Court, in Moline Acres.
Police said Demetrius Reed, 44, was riding a 2015 Spyder F3-S northbound when a vehicle made a left turn, failing to yield to Reed. Reed was ejected from the motorcycle and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Reed, a 55-year-old woman from St. Louis, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
