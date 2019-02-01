ST.LOUIS (KMOV.COM)-- We're two days away from the Super Bowl and many St. Louisans are pained to see the Los Angeles Rams on the field but one local man still faithfully attends all the games.
"I get some grief about it, but there are Rams fans here in St. Louis," Dodie Rahlmann said.
Rahlmann is not only a fan but he's also a long-time employee of the team. He agreed to work for the Rams after they announced they were leaving St. Louis.
His commute to work can last for hours.
"I commute about five hours to get to where I am going because I travel to wherever the team happens to be playing," Rahlmann said.
Many St. Louisans view Stan Kroenke as the town's No.1 enemy after the Rams relocated to the Golden State, but Rahlmann continues to work for him.
"There was some confusion, what do I do. Stay loyal to my hometown fan, am I turning my back on them? I really struggled with that but I don't feel that I am," Rahlmann said.
When the Rams hit the field for Super Bowl LIII to take on the Patriots, Rahlmann will be rooting for the Rams to take home the goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.