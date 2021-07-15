TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man is facing several charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a car Wednesday.
Town & Country police responded to the Straub's on Clayton Road around 10 a.m. when a woman called and said she had been sexually assaulted during an Uber ride. She told officers the man who assaulted her was still in the parking lot of Mason Woods Village, the shopping center containing Straub's and several other stores and eateries.
Police arrived and found Mark Hall Jr. in the parking lot inside the car the woman described. He was immediately taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and officers began investigating the incident.
They quickly discovered Hall, 30, was not an Uber driver, but knew the victim from a previous interaction. Police believe the assault happened continually from University City to the Town & Country city limits.
Hall is being held on $50,000 bond and charged with attempted sodomy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
