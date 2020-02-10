ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have charged a man in a 2016 sodomy case.
According to the Ellisville Police Department, Michael Bakale, 37, of St. Louis was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy.
Bakale was 33 at the time when he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in 2016.
Charges say he contacted the girl through Snapchat and the Whisper app.
Police are asking who might have victimized by him or aware of any other victims to please contact them,
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Ellisville Police Department at 636-227-7777.
