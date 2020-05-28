FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was charged after he was allegedly found partial nude inside a car with a teen he met through social media.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase in Lane in Villa Ridge on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they reportedly found a 25-year-old man and 14-year-old girl partially nude inside the car. Authorities said they found evidence in the vehicle that suggested the two had sexual intercourse.
According to detectives, the suspect, Donovan Patrick Walker had met with the victim several times and even recorded the incident from the night before. The recording allegedly captured the suspect asking the victim how old she was numerous times and the girl responding that she was 14.
Detectives later said they discovered Walker and the victim met on Tinder about a month ago. Since their meeting, the suspect and victim communicated through several applications, including Snapchat and exchanged explicit photographs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Walker has been charged with second-degree statutory rape and is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
