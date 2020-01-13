Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
O'FALLON. Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Two businesses in O'Fallon, Mo. were evacuated following a bomb threat last Wednesday.
23-year-old Alexander Scott, of St. Louis, is charged with two counts of first-degree making a terrorist threat.
Emergency crews arrived to the Walmart in the 1300 block of Highway K and the O'Charley's in 2200 block of Highway K just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of bomb threats. According to officials, a bomb threat was reported to Walmart at 10:16 a.m. and one came into the O'Charley's less than five minutes later.
Officers assisted both locations with evacuating employees and customers.
Officers, including a K9, cleared the businesses around 12:25 p.m. The O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department said there were "no signs of a credible bomb threat" at either location.
Later that evening on Jan. 8, Scott was arrested in St. Louis City in connection with the false bomb threats made in O'Fallon.
Scott's bond is set at $25,000 cash only.
