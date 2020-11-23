FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Detectives with the Major Case Squad announced charges against a St. Louis man in a mid-November double murder in Ferguson.
Police said a man and woman were killed during the shooting on November 9 in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road, at the Canfield Green Apartments.
Police said Corzelius Kent and Articia Johnson were killed in the shooting.
After a nearly two week investigation, officers announced Jajuan Foster, 21, of St. Louis was charged with 2 counts of murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence.
No other information regarding the fatal double shooting have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.