ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three days a week, 22-year-old Chase Cofer undergoes dialysis at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. When he leaves, the worry follows him home.
“It's stressful. Even when I'm at home, I'm thinking about it all the time," he said.
Four years ago, Cofer was diagnosed as the first person in the U.S., and only the seventh person in the world, with a rare genetic mutation. IT causes his joints to lock up and weakens his immune system. It eventually led to kidney failure and a drastic lifestyle change.
"I've had to change my diet completely, limit what I drink," Cofer said.
After what seemed like forever, he is in the midst of another change. He has a living kidney donor; a family friend he's known for ten years.
So he's kicking off the new decade with a new kidney.
"My life is changing again but for the right reason this time, and I'm very excited," he said. "I have no words, best gift anyone could have given me."
While he's a bit nervous about the recovery and staying healthy, he's also sticking to his motto of staying positive and making the most of his situation.
"Honestly if I’m thankful for one thing about kidney disease, it’s that I met everyone here," Cofer said, speaking of the staff and patients at Barnes-Jewish who he considers lifelong friends, and who he knows will help him with his lifelong mission.
“I want to inspire people to donate,” Cofer said. “This is huge to me."
